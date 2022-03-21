(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Federal Aviation Administration is sounding the alarm on the increasing number of drones violating busy airspace across the country.

As Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs take over for more jobs in the delivery sector, and more consumers purchase drones for commercial and recreational use; the chance for a mid-air collision has increased.

According to the FAA, hundreds of near-miss incidents happen every year in the busy skies over America’s largest cities. In Charlotte, 38 incidents of drones violating airspace were reported.

Current regulations require drone operators to remain clear of most Class B and Class C airspace. Any drone flight near a busy airport requires special authorization that is rarely granted. Advanced programming and geo-fencing put in place by drone manufacturers deter most illegal activity but some, manage to break through the safeguards.

The latest would allow air traffic controllers and FAA officials to track drones like they can commercial aircraft.

“Just like with anything else, you will get caught, especially with the remote ID,” said Kison Luckey owner of Charlotte Drone Pros says the increasing number of incursions over Charlotte is alarming. “You have to know that Charlotte is one of the busiest airports in the country and if you want to fly anywhere around there you have to get FAA approval.”

In some cases, rogue drones came within 200 feet of airliners that were landing or taking off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to the FAA reports none of the incidents required pilots to make evasive maneuvers. Remote pilots caught violating airspace can be charged with civil penalties and possible permanent revocation of their flying certificates.

In a recent round table discussion about drones, Federal Administrator Danielle Corbett said increased training availability will be at the forefront of the UAS program.

“The new rule allows you to complete that training for free, online from the comfort of your own home. This is a big deal, you don’t have to travel it’s all there on the safety dot gov website.”