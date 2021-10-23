Suspected impaired man arrested after deadly collision with CATS Transit bus

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Impairment is suspected and a driver of an SUV has been arrested following a deadly accident involving a CATS Transit bus in northwest Charlotte this week, Charlotte Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12 p.m. Thursday near 9500 Mount Holly Road. A CATS transit bus was discovered and had heavy front-end damage after colliding with a Mazda SUV, the police report indicated.

22-year-old Derwin Lewis was the driver of the SUV and was transported to Atrium Main with minor injuries. A passenger of his was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the SUV attempted to make a left turn on a I-485 entrance ramp and failed to yield the right of way to the bus.

While speed was not a factor for either party involved, Lewis was found to be impaired and was arrested and charged with DWI felony death by motor vehicle, the police report indicated.

CSI, DWI Task Force, Medic, transit unit, and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.