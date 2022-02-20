Impairment suspected in deadly, airborne crash on Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Impairment is suspected in an overnight crash that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital, Charlotte Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Saturday near 5700 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. 24-year-old Noah McClaskey was an unrestrained passenger in the backseat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed 25-year-old Anthonie Fennell was driving with 22-year-old Latrice Harris as a front seat passenger and McClaskey in the car. Fennell drove through an intersection, left the roadway, struck four metal poles before going airborne and overturning and striking five parked cars in a lot, according to the police report.

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

Harris and Fennell were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Fennell is expected to face multiple charges including impairment and felony death by motor vehicle upon his release.

A DWI Task Force, CSI, and a Motor Unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.