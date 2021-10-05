Impairment, speed suspected in Randolph Rd. wreck that killed 2: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Impairment and speed are suspected in a wreck on Monday that resulted in two people being killed, Charlotte Police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident around 3 p.m. Monday near 4300 Randolph Road.

Christopher Hargrett, 37, and Eric Adams, 54, were both found in the roadway and suffering from injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed both were in a car that struck a medium-duty truck and both were ejected from the car.

Neither were wearing seatbelts and speed and impairment are suspected, according to the police report. The driver and passenger of the truck were wearing a seatbelt and there are no mention of any charges.

CFD, CSI, a DWI Task Force, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.