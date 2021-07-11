Impaired, speeding driver fatally strikes pedestrian north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A speeding and impaired driver fatally struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk after ignoring a red light, Charlotte Police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on Saturday near 2300 LaSalle Street, just north of Uptown.

Judy Sinclair was found suffering from injuries and was transported to Atrium Main where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Lisa Brown, 24, was driving a Mazda, failed to stop at a red light and struck Sinclair, who was in a crosswalk. Brown continued on and then struck a Lexus injuring the driver of that vehicle. Brown’s been charged with driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, and death by motor vehicle.

DWI Task Force, CSI, and the major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.