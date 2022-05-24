CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Outside of their union at Holy Trinity Church, nothing about Angelique and Jan Hendrik de Buhr’s relationship is traditional.

“For the immigration process, being married is supposed to be easier. So, we decided while he was here, I extended his trip by another two weeks,” de Buhr said. “I guess you could say we eloped. My parents performed the ceremony, we had all of our family on Zoom.”

The long-distance lovers met on a blind date in Botswana. Five years later he popped the question in the Queen City, almost a year into their marriage immigration issues are pausing plans.

“Life is on hold right now. It really is because there’s not really much we can plan for,” Jan Hendrik said. “It’s just like something’s missing. I was hopeful that we would get an answer back through this process have an end in sight. But it’s just an open-ended thing and it just keeps going and going and the days just keep getting longer.”

Nearly 8,000 miles apart and with a six-hour time difference, their computer love continues. The couple filed an I-130 with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Filing the paperwork is the first step in a long process for a green card holder to bring their spouse to America. In the de Buhr’s case, it could take until 2024.

“We’ve spent thousands trying to see each other and be together. We did this because, I mean, we’re best friends and I would do anything to be with him,” Angelique said. “There’s nothing I can do. It’s completely out of my hands.”

The de Buhr’s aren’t alone hundreds of thousands of families are in limbo with five processing facilities handling the cases. USCIS has an app where people can see their status but details are vague. Charlotte Immigration Attorney Mercer Cauley says it could be a tedious process because there is a backlog of cases.

“We consult with people on a daily basis and families on a daily basis. So daily, we have to tell people that this process is going to take a while,” Cauley said. “We’re hopeful as government kind of gets back to normal, that they will get through the backlog, and they will speed back up.”

Cauley says USCIS is fee-based which means additional staff could have higher processing fees.

“I don’t think people understand the process that immigrants have to go through to get here and the hoops that they have to jump,” Cauley said. “For instance, a US citizen that files for brother or sister. Right now, it’s taking about 11 years so that means they’re sitting separated for 11 years now.”

Angelique hopes officials make changes to help keep families together.

“I just wish that there was a way that we could get better communication back and forth, or if there’s something missing, or if there’s questions not to just let it sit there on a desk, it would just be great or more centers that were able to process I mean, we’re at record high numbers of immigration right now.”

USCIS has publicly acknowledged the backlog and is setting a new goal of 6 months of processing time for I-130. Right now, depending on which service center gets your papers, it could take between 5 months and 14 months.