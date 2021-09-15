“I’ll put him in the ground.” Alleged mob captain arraigned in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man was among 13 members of various organized crime families indicted Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York.

75-year-old Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo was a captain of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and has been arrested, according to the DOJ.

On June 21, 2021, according to the DOJ, Ricciardo, in a consensually recorded conversation threatened to kill a man whose identity is being withheld. “I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids, right in front of his f—–g house, you laugh all you want pal, I’m not afraid to go to jail, let me tell you something, to prove a point? I would f—–g shoot him right in front of his wife and kids, call the police, f–k it, let me go, how long you think I’m gonna last anyway?”

Ricciardo faces multiple charges including loansharking and racketeering. Others face extortion charges involving conspiracy and the collection of credit and money laundering.

Ricciardo will be arraigned before a federal court judge in Charlotte. The FBI, NYPD, and the U.S. Dept. of Labor were among the departments involved in the investigation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis said the arrests marked a disturbing pattern by the Colombo crime family of conspiring to exert control over the management of a labor union ‘by threatening to inflict bodily harm on one of its senior officials.’

Ricciardo is also charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana by transporting large shipments of marijuana in vehicles from New York to Florida