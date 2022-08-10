CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A City of Charlotte Department of Transportation employee hit and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning in west Charlotte, city officials confirmed.

The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located a 2020 Honda Monkey motorcycle and its operator Patrick Carlos Ramia, 81, and a 2011 CDOT Ford Super Duty pickup, driven by Morris Vanba Massalay, 68, at the scene.

Ramia was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, police said.

An initial investigation revealed Ramia was operating a motorcycle eastbound in the center lane on Freedom Drive. Massalay was driving in the left lane when Ramia attempted to merge left in front of the CDOT pickup. The front of the CDOT pickup struck the rear of the motorcycle, CMPD said.

Ramia fell off the motorcycle and was struck again by the CDOT pickup police said. The motorcycle veered to the right and slid to a stop.

Speed and impairment are not suspected for either party and no charges are expected at this time.