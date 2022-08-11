CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the identities of those involved in a fatal head-on crash Wednesday in northwest Charlotte.

The deadly accident happened at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located a Hyundai vehicle in the road with heavy front-end damage. Officers also located a Honda Accord outside the road which also had heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oliver Kerr. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda was identified as David Wayne Olney. Olney was transported to Atrium Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Kerr was traveling northeast on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. when he went left of center and into the path of Olney who was traveling southwest on Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd.

The Honda and the Hyundai collided head-on, CMPD said. The Honda’s final resting place was outside the road and the Hyundai’s final resting place was in the road, they said.

Speed does not appear to have been a contributing factor to this crash. Impairment is unknown for Kerr however a toxicology report is pending. Impairment is not suspected for Olney. Kerr was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Olney was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, CMPD said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.