CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One iconic mural in the NoDa neighborhood was suddenly painted over this week. Neighbors, business owners, and even the artist had no idea why it happened.

There’s a whole process that goes into every single mural artist Osiris Rain creates.

“We’d all rather see beautiful works of art than blank walls,” said Osiris.

He’s currently working on a piece in the Southpark neighborhood but got his start in Noda. He painted the iconic lotus piece “Bloom” about six years ago.

“I always had great, amazing feedback over this piece,” said Osiris. “Until…”

Around 3 o’clock on Tuesday, he started getting texts, phone calls, and messages. Everyone was asking him what was going on in Noda.

“Nobody knew,” said Osiris. “The owners had no idea.”

He said a painting crew had been contracted to paint over a mural on the building off of Davidson in Noda. They were given a picture and directions of what to paint over. But he said, mistakenly, they painted over his mural instead.







“In under an hour, it was gone. Erased,” said Osiris.

All that’s left is some mismatched paint and shared anger throughout the neighborhood.

“For me, and my partner, we were sick-physically,” said Osiris. “I was angry, still a little peeved.”

He said the company is making it right and he’s been contracted to paint a new piece. One thing he’ll keep is the lotus, the symbol of Noda.

“The lotus being the symbol of rebirth, renewal and change. Silver lining, maybe? It’s time for something new?” said Osiris.

He said, it’s hard to see the silver lining right now, but maybe he can paint it.