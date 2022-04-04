CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 3,500 flights were canceled over the weekend. At Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, flight issues left a Pennsylvania Boy Scout Troop stranded as they headed to the Florida Keys.

When their flight got diverted, they had an unexpectedly long stay here in Charlotte. They were supposed to reach the Florida Keys Saturday but had a couple of canceled flights, a delay, and a missed connection.

All that left them camping out on the floor of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Flying anywhere from the Southeast has been a challenge the past few days. Spring Break was wrapping up, the Masters’ Golf Tournament in Atlanta, but storms in Florida really threw a wrench in the operation.

Unbearable weather walloped the Southeast Saturday and Sunday.

“Severe thunderstorms throughout the Sunshine State of Florida, this long line coming through the state,” one Tampa passenger said. “While we were in flight from North Carolina, our flight from North Carolina to Tampa was canceled.”

Airline passengers in Miami, Tampa, Palm Beach, and as far as Charlotte and Atlanta were hit with cancelations and delays, leaving thousands stranded over the weekend.

“It might have been Saturday. I don’t know what day it is. That flight got canceled about nine minutes before we were supposed to board,” another passenger told QCN.

Passengers flying JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and Frontier were impacted the most. Even after the major storm systems passed, air traffic controllers were left with reorganizing and managing the flow of planes in and out of busy airline hubs, causing more delays, leaving many on edge.

“I was in tears. We have four kids with us. This is their first time flying and two of them never want to fly again,” another passenger explained to QCN.

Charlotte-Douglas avoided a direct hit but still had to deal with the aftermath. Airline customer service agents rebooked and rerouted thousands of passengers, including a baseball team.

Now, crews and passengers are on deck, ready for the next wild weather rollercoaster.