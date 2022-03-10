CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lions Eye Clinic, an eye clinic in Charlotte that gives free eye exams and glasses to people who can’t afford it, is closing its doors.

A retired doctor who volunteers at the clinic says there is nowhere else for patients to go.

The clinic has been open for 25 years. The doctor says it serves about 150 patients a month, and he just can’t imagine the place shutting down.

“I was devastated,” said Dr. John Clarkson.

For the last several years Dr. Clarkson has been helping people gain their sight.

“Being able to provide someone with a pair of glasses that allows them to see is very fulfilling,” said Dr. Clarkson.

The retired ophthalmologist volunteers at the Lions Eye Clinic on N. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

“Even the cost of a pair of reading glasses is something they can’t come up with,” said Dr. Clarkson.

The clinic provides free eye exams and free glasses to those who can’t afford them, but now the clinic can’t afford to stay open.

“We think it’s a valuable service, and it would be a tragedy to lose it,” said Dr. Clarkson.

The clinic is funded by another non-profit next door, Lions Services.

They employ blind and visually impaired workers who make military combat gear for the Department of Defense. But Lions Services says recently their orders for the goods they make are down by about two-thirds, and so they don’t have enough money to keep the eye clinic open.

“Those folks that come don’t have any other place to go,” said Dr. Clarkson.

Dr. Clarkson is desperate to keep the vision of the clinic going.

“I’m not aware of any other place in Mecklenburg County where you can get free eye care,” said Dr. Clarkson.

He’s hoping others will see how much this place means to the patients.

“Those of us who volunteer there are very concerned about this because there’s no other place for them to turn,” said Dr. Clarkson.

The doctor says he’s reaching out to several organizations to try and get them to help with funding.

Meantime, the eye clinic is asking patients to complete all their paperwork and close out all accounts between now and April 1 when the clinic officially closes.