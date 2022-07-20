CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ramp on Interstate-85 southbound at Exit 38 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to NCDOT.
The accident happened at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Exit 38 on I-85 SB to I-77 SB. Medic reports that one person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The expected impact on traffic is high, NCDOT said.
The area is expected to reopen at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.