CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The ramp on Interstate-85 southbound at Exit 38 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Exit 38 on I-85 SB to I-77 SB. Medic reports that one person has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The expected impact on traffic is high, NCDOT said.

Closure extended but heavy-duty tow now on scene, but the rig and trailer still need to be uprighted.

Still seeing major traffic impacts:#clttraffic https://t.co/bkJxkZ8gKv pic.twitter.com/rMQOUeMnCA — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) July 20, 2022

The area is expected to reopen at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday.