CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes of Interstate-77 southbound at Nations Ford Road are blocked Wednesday afternoon due to an incident involving a tractor-trailer, Charlotte Fire said.

Authorities said lanes are blocked from a “hazardous material incident” with a tractor-trailer at Exit 4.

Expect significant delays in the area, Charlotte Fire said. Drivers have been warned to watch out for responding emergency vehicles.

NCDOT said the area is expected to reopen at 4:49 p.m. No word on injuries at this time.

I-77 southbound traffic is being diverted onto Tyvola Road.