CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 outer loop in south Charlotte was partially closed Friday afternoon following a crash, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on I-485 near Johnston Road.

The left lane was closed near Exit 61. One of the three lanes was closed.

The area was expected to reopen around 12:40 p.m. Expect residual traffic in the area.