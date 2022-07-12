CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There might finally be a light at the end of the tunnel for hundreds of Charlotte open-air market vendors. They’ve been out of work for seven months, and a desperate plea to the city council may have just sparked their solution.

According to Councilman Tariq Bokhari, who personally pledged to help them find a new location, they could potentially be back in business this weekend. For vendors who are behind on credit card payments, rent, and more this is huge news.

“We are on the cusp of a recession, with vendors struggling to make ends meet,” said one of the speakers during Monday night’s Charlotte City Council public forum.

That was just one of the many desperate pleas open air market vendors made to the Charlotte City Council Monday night. The city kicked them out of their spot at the Eastland Mall, because of the plans for re-development, but at the same time promised to find them a new site to conduct business.

“We have been out of business for six to seven months. We’re not willing to be pushed aside.”

Now, almost seven months later city staff still have yet to produce a single location to rent to these vendors. Which is why Bokhari says he felt the need to personally step in.

“So, the goal right now and short term was find people with real estate with the desire to help to jump in so that we could strike a short-term deal that for you know, the next at least couple of months, starting this weekend, people could get back to work, get back to making money,” Bokhari explained.

Bokhari said he already has two viable location options in East Charlotte that would suffice the short-term goal of getting the vendors back in businesses as soon as possible, which for many vendors is crucial.

“I have over $5,000 worth of merchandise that I have not been able to move because of the closure of the flea market. And also, I have a 16-year-old daughter who has been taking college courses while she’s in high school. And I depended on this money in order to pay for those for those college courses,” said one of the vendors.

City staff said they haven’t been able to find a site that’s big enough, they say it needs to be at least an acre.