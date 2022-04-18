CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After overnight storms in the Charlotte area, power line crews got electricity up and running for hundreds who woke up without power Monday.

It’s those crews that are being honored with National Lineman Appreciation Day.

“A lot of people don’t realize how important power is until it’s gone,” Duke Energy lineman Heath Barkley said.

When they are not repairing outages caused by weather events, Duke Energy lineworkers are checking the grid to keep the lights on 365 days a year.

“It’s a fun job, there is something different to do every day, no job is the same,” Barkley said.

Barkley is the leader of a crew who assessed damage from a fallen tree on Oakridge Drive in Charlotte.

Several homeowners in the neighborhood woke up Monday morning without power.

”We got out here and started doing our hazard analysis and we found more issues down this way. Really this is a simple job, but it turned into more than that,” Barkley said.

Barkley has been with Duke Energy for nine years. He said while it’s never fun to wake up at 2:00 a.m. to work in the rain, he finds his work rewarding.

“Really seeing them appreciative when we are done makes our job a lot better,” he said.

While workers tend to stay in the job for decades, Duke Energy said less people are choosing linework as a career.

“Just like a lot of other utilities do, so we are going to have a lot of space for new line workers to come on board,” Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka said.

The utility has about 7,000 lineworkers and contractors in North Carolina. To get more people interested in the career, the utility partnered with 10 community colleges.

‘So, people interested in getting into the field can look to one of those programs to start their career field,” Kureczka said.