CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The first day of Spring also marks the Afghan New Year or Nowruz.

In Charlotte, there are hundreds more families celebrating than this time last year, due to the Taliban takeover back in August.

At Reedy Creek Park, hundreds of Afghanis gathered in traditional attire to eat, sing, dance, and play games. For most of them, it’s their first time celebrating the holiday away from their home country.

“The most important thing is that we have freedom for all the women here. So, we hope we will have a good life here in the US,” said Mariam Merzaee, who worked as an OBGYN in Afghanistan.

Ezatullah Handard served in the Coalition Forces before he fled for his life in September. Now, he says he’s grateful to celebrate a holiday that his relatives back home can’t even celebrate themselves.

“Last year, they make a party. They go into park and jam, music. But not now,” he said.

Nasreen Naushad moved from Afghanistan more than 40 years ago and has spent the last several months helping the new group of refugees get settled into their new lives.

“Of course, they will never feel at home for a long time, but [the celebration] is something to remind that they can celebrate anything they want to in this country,” said Naushad.

For the group who spent most of their lives in a completely different cultural environment, it will take a while for them to adjust and feel comfortable with the American way of life. During Sunday’s festivities, women sat inside the park’s indoor shelter while the men celebrated outside in the park. Men were not allowed in the women’s area.

“The lifestyle is different, a lot different in Afghanistan. But at the same time, they are learning to adjust to the new way of life here,” said Naushad.

Though many say they miss their friends and family back home, they all say they’re grateful for their safety in the US and feel honored to be able to celebrate their tradition in Charlotte.