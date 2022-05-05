CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The new space for the Humane Society of Charlotte will be on Parker Drive, but before moving day, the HSC needs help with some tenants at its old facility.

Eighteen animals are looking for a temporary place to stay or their forever home. The Humane Society of Charlotte has closed its current facility getting ready for the move.

“However, we do have animals on property that we are either getting into foster homes or scheduled appointments for adoptions for those animals,” said Calli Rutzinski with the HSC.

If you foster an animal, the Humane Society of Charlotte is asking for a two-to-three-week commitment until the new location on Parker Drive is open. The hope is when the new facility opens, some of the animals won’t need to come back because the fosters will help with getting the pet adopted.

“Posting them on your social media, talking about them,” added Rutzinski. “Taking them out on walks, introducing them to your neighbors, in hopes of finding them a home.”

Adoption fees have been sponsored or are half off right now during the move. Also, if you decide to foster, you’ll have about everything you need.

“You don’t necessarily need a lot of supplies; we can give supplies to our fosters. Mostly like food, leash, collar, toys, bowls.”

So, the animals are waiting, and hopefully they can sniff out a home as soon as possible.

The new facility will open on May 19, but if you would like to help foster or adopt with the HSC before then, click here.