CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huge changes are headed for the Queen City as the Charlotte City Council gave their stamp of approval to the Unified Development Ordinance.

The UDO is a document that’s been years in the making, as well as plans to set up social districts all around town. Queen City News is breaking down the changes that could be coming to your neighborhood.

Charlotte’s Unified Development Ordinance has finally passed after years of back and forth, and a sharply divided 6-4 council vote.

This document is going to set in motion the future growth of the City of Charlotte.

The UDO is the ‘teeth’ of the City’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which provides a vision for Charlotte’s growth over the course of the next 20 years.

The UDO sets in stone the new laws and regulations for all new developments in Charlotte, but it will also remove some laws and red tape, which is the main area the council members who voted ‘no’ are concerned with.

The elimination of single-family zoning’s goal is to create more housing density, which would then lower the costs for Charlotteans.

“We can agree that we want to increase density in certain parts of the city. We also agree that we care about equity, we care about affordability, we care about displacement,” Councilmember Victoria Watlington (D) District 3 said. “And it would behoove us to do our due diligence before signing off on something without going through the proper protocol and the proper steps to make sure that what we’re baking is actually going to come out good.”

Councilmember Watlington made an amendment motion to the UDO to ensure there will be an anti-displacement strategy adopted at least four months prior to single-family zoning being eliminated.

Watlington is concerned the UDO’s elimination of single-family zoning will cause increased gentrification and displacement in lower-income communities.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari agrees.

“I’m very worried. This will have lasting negative effects on affordability in Charlotte. But I’ve done everything I possibly could to spread awareness across the community, and I was not successful,” he said.

Despite garnering support from a few other council members, Watlington’s motion failed.

But there was something all council members did agree on: social districts; AKA designated areas of the city where you can openly drink alcohol.

Social districts serve as a way to support local businesses and increase foot traffic in less popular parts of town. They unanimously approved bringing social districts to Charlotte, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be popping up tomorrow.

“It’s a great way for us to be able to help our small local businesses in the community. It will require more work on the back end of this vote of the next council to approve the specific districts that come in,” Councilman Larken Egleston (D) District 1 said. “And those districts need to be brought to the next council with plans in place to address some of the concerns that had been voiced by people in the community and people at this Dyess around the quality of life impacts in those adjacent neighborhoods.”

Not only did the Council pass the UDO and social districts, but they also approved a revision to the sewer backup policy and $5 million to go towards a brand new umbrella center, which helps domestic violence and abuse victims.