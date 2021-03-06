Charlotte house fire kills 2 dogs and displaces 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday afternoon that took an hour for 27 firefighters to control.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to the house on the 9200 block of Benfield Road around 5:30 p.m. and six adults and one newborn were displaced due to the incident.
In a video from Charlotte Fire Department, heavy smoke can be seen spreading throughout the two floors of the house. The fire was deemed accidental and started in the bedroom.
Red Cross of Greater Carolinas Region is now assisting the people displaced with estimated damages and loss of $188,000.