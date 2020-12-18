House fire displaces six in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two adults and four children are displaced Friday morning after a fire damaged their home in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said an electrical issue with an electrical court sparked the blaze at a home on the 2400 block of Julia Avenue early Friday. Crews reported seeing heavy fire when they arrived to the scene.

Damage to the building is estimated to be $37,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

