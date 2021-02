CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house in a neighborhood east of Uptown was damaged by a fire Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, an electrical issue sparked a fire at the home on the 1200 block of Harrill Street.

The fire reportedly started on the back porch. Fire officials estimated the damage to be $20,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting six people who lived in the home.