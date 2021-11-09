Charlotte business owner says catalytic converter thieves targeting his shop

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A big hit to a small business.

One local business owner is frustrated after thieves targeted his business, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

What were they looking for?

Catalytic converters. CMPD officials said, that catalytic converter thefts have tripled in 2021, compared to 2020, and those are just the ones they know about.

It’s not only a small business, but it’s also a part of Charlotte’s history.

“We’ve watched everything around us growing and changing and we’re still here,” said Charles Robinson, who owns Charles Pro Detail.

For the last thirty years, his family’s detail shop has been off of Freedom Drive, near Uptown. He said he thought he’d seen it all until a few weeks ago when he came to work.

“ I honestly thought it never would happen to me but, we’re down here in this little shop, we don’t have much but we’re doing all we can to make it,” said Charles.

The catalytic converter was stolen from his personal truck.

“This is supposed to be a quiet car,” said Charles, as he turned on his truck that started roaring. “All the cars sound like that when you crank them.”

But that’s not all.

“That one was cut.”

It wasn’t just his car.

“Right beside that red jeep was cut.”

And it wasn’t two.

Three days after he got it painted, repaired, and ready to go- cut.”

Or even three.

“The black truck.”

But 17 different catalytic converters were stolen from cars parked at his place. Including one from a car, he planned to donate on Thanksgiving.

“Now I have to get other cars fixed before I fix this, so we may have to put a hold on donating a car this year,” said Charles.

And just as Fox 46 was wrapping up the story, something else was caught on camera.

“What’d they steal last night?” asked Charles.

New video from Monday night shows someone pulling into the lot, parking a Uhaul, and slowly loading up palettes and scrap metal.

“I try not to be angry and it’s hard,” said Charles. “I smile through a frown.”

He said, he’s watched Charlotte grow and change, but it’s important to remember that we’re all neighbors.

Charles said the only good thing here is that thieves didn’t hit any of the customer cars, just the ones they own. He said, people don’t work on cars or even detail them when it’s dark out or in the middle of the night, so if someone sees something, please call the police.