CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was pronounced dead at the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon in the Grier Heights community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, near the 3600 block of Marvin Road in the Grier Heights community in south Charlotte.

CMPD said they arrived at the scene for a ‘shots fired’ call. Once at the scene they discovered the victim was transported to another location a short distance away by bystanders.

Medic was able to pick the victim up from the second location and transported the person to Atrium Main where they died from their injuries, police said.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive at this time and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

Below is year-over-year data from CMPD as of Monday, March 21:

2021 (YTD)

Homicides: 12

Aggravated Assaults: 644

Total Violent Crime: 1,036

Robbery: 315

Rape: 65

2022 (YTD)

Homicides: 17

Aggravated Assaults: 693

Total Violent Crime: 1,061

Robbery: 290

Rape: 62