18-year-old is fatally shot in W. Sugar Creek Road homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in an early morning homicide investigation, CMPD said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds near 1100 W. Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte around 3:30 a.m.

18-year-old Jaterrious Moore was found in a parking lot near a Shell gas station and Continental Inn and was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI, Operations Command, Victim Services, CFD, Medic, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is the city’s 59th homicide of the year.

This remains an active investigation.