Homicide investigation underway north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was shot to death near Brookshire Blvd., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a shooting near 2500 Celia Ave., just north of Uptown around 1:00 p.m Monday, May 17. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Crime Stoppers, the DA’s office, Operations Command, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time or a motive. This remains an active investigation.