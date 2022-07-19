CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following an apparent shooting in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic said Tuesday.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding the incident Tuesday around 2 p.m. near 3600 Reid Avenue where one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or motive in the incident and this remains an active investigation.

Operations command, victim services, CSI, Medic, CFD, and the DA’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Sinnott is the lead on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is the 62nd homicide in Charlotte in 2022.