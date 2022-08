CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway Monday afternoon in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

CMPD said the incident occurred near 1400 Sharon Road West.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

This is the city’s 83rd homicide of the year.