Deadly shooting Friday night in SE Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway Friday night in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, in the 7000 block of Creekridge Road.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by Medic to a local hospital where he passed away a short time later. His family has been notified of his death, police said.

The DA’s Office, operations command, CFD, Medic were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Homicide detectives are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.