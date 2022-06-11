CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 a.m. Saturday morning near 4000 Glenwood Drive, not far from the Enderly Park community. Medic said two victims were transported with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD did not clarify how many victims were deceased, other than to say that they were conducting a homicide investigation, and we are working to learn more.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

This is the city’s 45th homicide of the year.