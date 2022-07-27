CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a northeast Charlotte homicide Wednesday night, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 10000 block of John Adams Road near W Mallard Creek Church Road.

Officers say they responded to an area hospital because a subject arrived with a gunshot wound.

That victim was pronounced deceased at the entrance to the ER.

Details are still limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.