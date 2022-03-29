CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting on the 900 block of Franklin Avenue in the city’s Druid Hills South neighborhood of North Charlotte.

According to CMPD, investigators were called out to the 2300 block of Olando Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. The teen located had several gunshot wounds. MEDIC transported him with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he died.

The investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been named. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS or leave information anonymously with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.