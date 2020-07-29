Police: Man shot and killed at north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation was conducted Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte, according to police.

The deadly shooting, stemming from an apparent robbery, occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near 5200 Nevin Road., police said.

According to Medic, the man, later identified as Andre Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Boyd was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a common area of an apartment complex. CMPD later announced that Curtis Beatty, 20, along with a 17-year-old juvenile, were charged in Boyd’s murder.

A motive remains unknown at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android