Homicide investigation near University area, 1 dead

CMPD is investigating a homicide after officers conducting a traffic stop overheard gunshots.

Officials were conducting a traffic stop near Pavilion and University City Boulevard around Midnight when they overheard gunshots, and immediately began to investigate.

A short time later officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 1700 Caroway Street. Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The DA’s office, operation command, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Victims and suspects have not yet been identified by CMPD.

This remains an active investigation.

