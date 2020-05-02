Homeless man wanted for attempted murder, Charlotte police say

Charlotte police released a photo of a man they say is wanted in connection for an attempted murder last month.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2 a.m. on April 8 near 100 Cherry Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. An initial investigation led detectives to identify Reginald Chisholm Jr., 28, as a suspect.

Chisholm, who is homeless, is 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of Luther and Cherry streets as well as local shelters.

Chisholm faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.