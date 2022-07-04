CHARLOTTE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Independence Day, businesses across Charlotte are taking the day off while others prepare for what typically is their busiest night of the year.

“So, that’s why today I woke up at 6 am to be ready. I was here at seven just preparing for the busy night,” the Manager of Chex Grill and Wings, Saad Alkahlout, said.

He said their Church Street location was swamped this time last year. Customers enjoying the Fourth of July in Uptown wiped shelves clean well before closing time.

“That’s why today I was preparing because last year I was not. I was calling a lot of locations because we have nine locations; I called like nine of them. We need bread; I need burger, I need chicken,” Alkahlout said.

Across the street, Mellow Mushroom caught the early crowd. The restaurant is closing at the normal time but expects to be a stop on the walk for many before heading to the ballpark for the fireworks show.

“I brought in a few more servers for today just in case we do get a little but busier, and as well as kitchen staff, so we should be geared up and ready to go,” the general manager of Mellow Mushroom, Avery Cornelius, said.

Those with a kitchen a fraction of the size are also packing in as many plates of food as possible.

“It’s the Fourth of July, and enjoy themselves,” Kidane Engida said. “it’s crazy. At midnight, 11 o’clock, it’s crowded.”

The food stand manager said he would stay open until crowds wind down or until he is out of food.

“Until the hot dog is gone if it’s busy. If it’s not, I will just shut down and go. That’s it,” Engida said.