CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price.

Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.

While the idea of an “adults only” swim time may make sense, a number of federal cases which have ruled against those policies, saying they are discriminatory.

Residents said the rule had been in place since lifeguards were at the pool — a practice that stopped during the pandemic due to labor issues.

Residents in the neighborhood that did not wish to be identified told Queen City News they are aware of what is happening, with more than one calling the complaint “ridiculous.”

One of the residents, Steven Chad McCoy, said the issue should be resolved without the need for money.

“It’s a legitimate complaint and it was brought up by a member of the board,” said McCoy. “Why don’t you guys just sit and talk about it?”

Queen City News did reach out to the homeowners’ association president and the board member who filed the complaint but have received no comment.

According to a summary of the recent meeting sent to residents, “This complaint has been recommended for ‘Conciliation’ by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Board, so the Association Board cannot provide any additional details at this time, due to ongoing litigation.”