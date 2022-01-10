Neighbors asking drivers to slow down after man killed in Highland Creek neighborhood

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People who live in the Highland Creek area are asking drivers to pump the brakes and slow down. Just last week, a man was killed at the corner of Millstream Ridge Drive and Legolas Lane.

“It was just shocking,” said Steven Bryant, who witnessed the accident. He’s also on the Neighborhood Advisory Council. “It’s such a sad way to start the year.”

People living in the Dominion Glen neighborhood are still shaken up.

“I just immediately stopped the car, I got paper towels and was assisting,” said Bryant.

The accident took place on January 4 when the pedestrian was hit by a car.

“Accidents happen there all the time, too,” said Neighbor Melissa France. “This was not, by any means, the first one.”

Neighbors say the area is problematic.

“There are times during the day when the sun is hitting the roadway and it’s very hard to see,” Bryant said.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but, according to neighbors, people seldom travel that speed.

“I’d say people go 50,” France said.

“Over 40,” Bryant guessed. “Over 40, no exaggeration.”

Residents are fearful of walking along the sidewalk and want something done quickly to prevent another tragedy.

“At least something, some type of signage,” Bryant said. “There is no easy fix—but we are looking to find some type of resolution to mitigate the problem.”