CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant.
Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues — there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.
#30. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 9090 Craver Rd McMillan Greenhouse, Charlotte, NC 28223-0001
#29. Metalmorphosis
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues
– Address: 3600 Arco Corporate Dr Whitehall Corporate Center, Charlotte, NC 28273-8100
#28. Charlotte Convention Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1827
#27. Ovens Auditorium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205-6900
#26. ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Type of activity: Children’s Museums
– Address: 300 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2514
#25. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1937
#24. Wing Haven
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 248 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209-1632
#23. Historic Rosedale
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206-2052
#22. PNC Music Pavilion
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-9190
#21. Charlotte Premium Outlets
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
– Type of activity: Factory Outlets
– Address: 5404 New Fashion Way, Charlotte, NC 28278-5202
#20. Old Mecklenburg Brewery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738
#19. Fourth Ward
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
#18. Wells Fargo Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 401 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1934
#17. Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)
– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 7300 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
#16. McDowell Nature Center and Preserve
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-5827
#15. Little Sugar Creek Greenway
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Type of activity: Hiking Trails
#14. Romare Bearden Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1913
#13. Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2100
#12. SouthPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531
#11. Spectrum Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2331
#10. Mint Museum Uptown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811
#9. Hendrick Motorsports Complex
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
#8. Carowinds
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3383 reviews)
– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks
– Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-6756
#7. Levine Museum of the New South
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 200 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2508
#6. The Bank of America Stadium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1013 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1518
#5. BB&T Ballpark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (751 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1465
#4. Discovery Place Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1471 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums
– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138
#3. NASCAR Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2405 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343
#2. Freedom Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 1900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5828
#1. Billy Graham Library
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2434 reviews)
– Type of activity: Libraries
– Address: 4330 Westmont Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217-1001
