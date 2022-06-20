CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant.

Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues — there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.

#30. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 9090 Craver Rd McMillan Greenhouse, Charlotte, NC 28223-0001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Metalmorphosis

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: 3600 Arco Corporate Dr Whitehall Corporate Center, Charlotte, NC 28273-8100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Charlotte Convention Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 501 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Ovens Auditorium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205-6900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 300 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2514

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 420 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1937

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Wing Haven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 248 Ridgewood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209-1632

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Historic Rosedale

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 3427 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206-2052

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. PNC Music Pavilion

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-9190

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Charlotte Premium Outlets

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

– Type of activity: Factory Outlets

– Address: 5404 New Fashion Way, Charlotte, NC 28278-5202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Old Mecklenburg Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Fourth Ward

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Wells Fargo Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 401 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1934

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Charlotte Douglas Airport Overlook

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 7300 Old Dowd Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. McDowell Nature Center and Preserve

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 15222 York Rd, Charlotte, NC 28278-5827

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Little Sugar Creek Greenway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Romare Bearden Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1913

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 130 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2100

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. SouthPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Spectrum Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Mint Museum Uptown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 500 S Tryon St Levine Center for the Arts, Charlotte, NC 28202-1811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Hendrick Motorsports Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (449 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Carowinds

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3383 reviews)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-6756

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Levine Museum of the New South

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 200 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. The Bank of America Stadium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1013 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 800 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. BB&T Ballpark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (751 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1465

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Discovery Place Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1471 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

– Address: 301 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2138

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. NASCAR Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2405 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 400 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202-2343

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Freedom Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (779 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5828

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Billy Graham Library

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2434 reviews)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 4330 Westmont Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor