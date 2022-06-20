CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1738

#29. Nana Morrison’s Soul Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd Suite #106, Charlotte, NC 28208-7703

#28. Bricktop’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800

#27. 300 East

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4890

#26. Cajun Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2416

#25. Dandelion Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 118 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2122

#24. Rooster’s Wood Fired Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 150 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2271

#23. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270

#22. Sea Level NC

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 E 5th St Truist Tower, Charlotte, NC 28202-2119

#21. The King’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Beer restaurants

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2143

#20. Cafe Monte French Bakery And Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6700 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210-3324

#19. McKoy’s Smoke House and Saloon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4630 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-1847

#18. Paco’s Tacos and Tequila

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800

#17. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4736 Sharon Rd Sharon Corners Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28210-3328

#16. Miro Spanish Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12239 N Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1508

#15. Mama Ricotta’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S Kings Dr Aa, Charlotte, NC 28204-2932

#14. Midnight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (499 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 115 E Carson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4030

#13. Pinky’s Westside Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (645 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208-5222

#12. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Gastropub, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1626 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5822

#11. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12410 Johnston Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

#10. Alexander Michael’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 401 W 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1972

#9. Luce Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078

#8. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,608 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3997

#7. Dresslers Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Ste 125E, Charlotte, NC 28204-3416

#6. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,049 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

#5. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,018 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1401 Central Ave Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28205-5143

#4. The Fig Tree Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (764 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411

#3. Midwood Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 540 Brandywine Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

#2. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 901 S Kings Dr Ste 140B #140b, Charlotte, NC 28204-2916

#1. Lang Van

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3019 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215

