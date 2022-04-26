CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks among favorite ethnic foods in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). That fact is evidenced by the ubiquitousness of Chinese restaurants all across the country; There are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see how many you’ve tried and if your local favorite made the list.
#22. Golden Coast II
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 3020 Prosperity Church Rd Ste J, Charlotte, NC 28269-7197
#21. Cherry Blossom Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8206 Providence Rd Ste 1500, Charlotte, NC 28277-9732
#20. Dragon Buffet
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8170 A South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC
#19. Lotus Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 8610 Camfield St Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2424
#18. Amazing Wok
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 16049 Johnston Rd Ste N, Charlotte, NC 28277-2604
#17. golden Taipei
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8511 Davis Lake Pkwy Ste C2, Charlotte, NC 28269-2442
#16. Jade Dragon
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: not available
– Address: 7741 Colony Rd Ste A4, Charlotte, NC 28226-7676
#15. China Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 10230 Berkeley Place Dr Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28262-1202
#14. Wok BO Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: not available
– Address: 527 Little Rock Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28214-1915
#13. MA MA Wok
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 11914 Elm Ln Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-1601
#12. House of Leng
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2712 W Mallard Creek Church Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28262-2408
#11. China Buffet
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8630 University Exec Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262-4373
#10. 88 China Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1620 A East Fourth St., Charlotte, NC 28204
#9. Best Wok
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1717 Sardis Rd N Ste 6B, Charlotte, NC 28270-2526
#8. SOHO Bistro
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 214 N Tryon St Ste 110, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078
#7. Dragon Court
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4520 N Tryon St Ste 40, Charlotte, NC 28213-6931
#6. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10325 Perimeter Pkwy. Northlake Mall, Charlotte, NC 28216
#5. Great Wall of China South
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6666 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
#4. Taipei South
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 10106 Johnston Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0141
#3. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6809-F Phillips Place Court Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28210
#2. Wan Fu
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10719 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226-4716
#1. Baoding
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4722 Sharon Rd Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210-3351
