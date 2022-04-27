CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch” — is the best of both worlds.

An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.

#30. Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

2 / 30Tripadvisor

#29. Famous Toastery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8933 J M Keynes Dr Suite 2, University Area, Charlotte, NC 28262-8433

3 / 30Tripadvisor

#28. Cafe South

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7901 Forest Pine Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273-4600

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30Tripadvisor

#27. Ilios Noche

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11508 Providence Rd Ste I, Charlotte, NC 28277-2885

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30Tripadvisor

#26. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 Charlottetowne Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204-3347

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 30Tripadvisor

#25. Fern Flavors from the Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1419 East Blvd Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28203-6102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30Tripadvisor

#24. The Flying Biscuit Cafe – Stonecrest

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7930 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-6572

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30Tripadvisor

#23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3203 Queen City Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208-2730

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30Tripadvisor

#22. Trio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28226-4621

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 30Tripadvisor

#21. Mert’s Heart & Soul

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 30Tripadvisor

#20. Mimosa Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (550 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 327 S Tyron, Charlotte, NC 28202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30Tripadvisor

#19. JP Charlotte

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1829

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30Tripadvisor

#18. Eddie’s Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 617 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30Tripadvisor

#17. The Flying Biscuit Cafe – Park Road

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4241 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2231

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30Tripadvisor

#16. Bistro La Bon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1322 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5010

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 30Tripadvisor

#15. Crepe Cellar Kitchen & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205-1066

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30Tripadvisor

#14. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30Tripadvisor

#13. Cajun Queen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2416

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30Tripadvisor

#12. Dandelion Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 118 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2122

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30Tripadvisor

#11. Harry’s Grille & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28273-3555

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 30Tripadvisor

#10. Living Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2000 South Blvd Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203-5384

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30Tripadvisor

#9. The Asbury

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 235 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30Tripadvisor

#8. Dogwood Southern Table and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4905 Ashley Park Ln Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28210-3656

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30Tripadvisor

#7. RedEye Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 210 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 30Tripadvisor

#6. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7716 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277

– Read more on Tripadvisor

26 / 30Tripadvisor

#5. Cafe Monte French Bakery And Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6700 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210-3324

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30Tripadvisor

#4. Bricktop’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 30Tripadvisor

#3. 300 East

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4890

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30Tripadvisor

#2. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4736 Sharon Rd Sharon Corners Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28210-3328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30Tripadvisor

#1. Midnight Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 115 E Carson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-4030

– Read more on Tripadvisor