CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.
While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.
All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.
Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Hearing aid specialists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,090
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,960
– Employment: 10,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
#49. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,300
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,310
– Employment: 44,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#48. Postal service clerks
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,360
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#47. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $57,820
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,440
– Employment: 15,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,990)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,150)
— Duluth, MN-WI ($58,790)
#46. Industrial machinery mechanics
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $57,950
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#45. Pourers and casters, metal
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,040
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $44,910
– Employment: 6,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($58,040)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($55,770)
— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($51,330)
#44. Brokerage clerks
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,090
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,710
– Employment: 39,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#43. Flight attendants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,280
– Employment: 96,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#42. Food service managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,360
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#41. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,590
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#40. Choreographers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $59,460
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,630
– Employment: 3,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,760)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($63,250)
#39. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $60,020
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,770
– Employment: 21,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,120)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,470)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,110)
#38. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $60,580
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#36 (tie). Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,150
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,360
– Employment: 25,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)
#36 (tie). Millwrights
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,150
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#35. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,580
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#34. Construction and building inspectors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $62,510
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#33. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $62,640
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $62,980
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#31. Occupational health and safety technicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $64,840
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $65,510
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#29. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $65,640
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#28. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,060
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#27. Real estate sales agents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,460
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#26. Insurance sales agents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,570
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#25. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,880
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,330
– Employment: 33,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
#24. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,960
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#23. Fire inspectors and investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $69,040
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,680
– Employment: 14,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dayton, OH ($116,740)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $70,630
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#21. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $71,470
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $71,790
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#19. Gas plant operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $73,380
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,970
– Employment: 15,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $74,920
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#17. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $75,380
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $75,750
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $76,180
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#14. Private detectives and investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,290
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#13. Transportation inspectors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,490
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#12. Detectives and criminal investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $78,160
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#11. Power plant operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $78,860
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– Employment: 28,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $87,470
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,640
– Employment: 22,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#8. Athletes and sports competitors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,360
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– Employment: 12,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
— Columbus, OH ($201,290)
#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,920
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $92,540
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#5. Real estate brokers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $107,700
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– Employment: 48,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,160
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#3. Nuclear power reactor operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $110,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,220
– Employment: 4,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($111,440)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($110,750)
— Raleigh, NC ($108,100)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $112,630
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $112,640
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
