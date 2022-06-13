CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.

All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Hearing aid specialists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,090

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,960

– Employment: 10,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

#49. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,300

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,310

– Employment: 44,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#48. Postal service clerks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#47. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $57,820

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,440

– Employment: 15,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,990)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,150)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($58,790)

#46. Industrial machinery mechanics

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $57,950

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#45. Pourers and casters, metal

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,040

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,910

– Employment: 6,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($58,040)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($55,770)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($51,330)

#44. Brokerage clerks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,090

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,710

– Employment: 39,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

#43. Flight attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,280

– Employment: 96,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#42. Food service managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#41. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,590

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#40. Choreographers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $59,460

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,630

– Employment: 3,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,760)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($63,250)

#39. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,020

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,770

– Employment: 21,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,120)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,470)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,110)

#38. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,580

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,230

– Employment: 50,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

— Fresno, CA ($86,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#36 (tie). Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,150

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,360

– Employment: 25,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)

#36 (tie). Millwrights

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,150

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#35. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,580

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#34. Construction and building inspectors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#33. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,640

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 29,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)

#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,980

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,470

– Employment: 125,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#31. Occupational health and safety technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#30. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,510

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#29. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#28. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,060

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#27. Real estate sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,460

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#26. Insurance sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,570

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#25. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,880

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,330

– Employment: 33,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

— Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

#24. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,960

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#23. Fire inspectors and investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,680

– Employment: 14,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dayton, OH ($116,740)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $70,630

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

#21. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,470

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,790

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#19. Gas plant operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $73,380

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,970

– Employment: 15,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $74,920

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#17. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,380

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,750

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,750

– Employment: 54,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,180

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#14. Private detectives and investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– Employment: 28,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

#13. Transportation inspectors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,490

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#12. Detectives and criminal investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,160

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,370

– Employment: 107,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#11. Power plant operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,860

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– Employment: 28,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#10. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,820

– Employment: 12,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#9. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $87,470

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– Employment: 22,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#8. Athletes and sports competitors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,360

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– Employment: 12,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

— Columbus, OH ($201,290)

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,920

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $92,540

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#5. Real estate brokers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,700

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– Employment: 48,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,160

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. Nuclear power reactor operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $111,220

– Employment: 4,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($111,440)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($110,750)

— Raleigh, NC ($108,100)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,630

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,640

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

