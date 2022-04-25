(STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.
Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#49. Maintenance workers, machinery
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $52,980
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 570
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,960
– Employment: 65,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
#48. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $53,300
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,040
– Employment: 103,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
#47. Automotive body and related repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $53,510
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,430
– Employment: 137,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)
— Ames, IA ($68,340)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)
#46. Crane and tower operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $53,600
– #148 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#45. Postal service mail carriers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $54,540
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,180
– Employment: 333,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#44. Rail car repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $54,670
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,250
– Employment: 22,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,690)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($76,530)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($74,740)
#43. Chefs and head cooks
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $54,920
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $55,210
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#41. Advertising sales agents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $55,900
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#40. Hearing aid specialists
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,090
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,630
– Employment: 7,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
#39. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,300
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#38. Postal service clerks
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $56,360
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,200
– Employment: 86,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#37. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $57,820
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,000
– Employment: 15,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,990)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,150)
— Duluth, MN-WI ($58,790)
#36. Industrial machinery mechanics
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $57,950
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,350
– Employment: 385,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#35. Pourers and casters, metal
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,040
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $42,440
– Employment: 7,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($58,040)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($55,770)
— North Northeastern Ohio nonmetropolitan area (noncontiguous) ($51,720)
#34. Brokerage clerks
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,090
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,460
– Employment: 44,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#33. Flight attendants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,150
– Employment: 116,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#32. Food service managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $58,360
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#31. Choreographers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $59,460
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 3,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,910)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,760)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($63,250)
#30. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $60,020
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,430
– Employment: 17,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,120)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,470)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,110)
#29. Millwrights
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,150
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $61,580
– #125 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#27. Construction and building inspectors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $62,510
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#26. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $62,640
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#25. Occupational health and safety technicians
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $64,840
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,870
– Employment: 20,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $65,510
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $65,640
– #332 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#22. Real estate sales agents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,460
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,990
– Employment: 168,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#21. Insurance sales agents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,570
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#20. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $67,960
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $71,470
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $71,790
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#17. Gas plant operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $73,380
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,290
– Employment: 14,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $74,920
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $75,380
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#14. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $75,750
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $76,180
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#12. Private detectives and investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,290
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#11. Transportation inspectors
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $77,490
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#10. Detectives and criminal investigators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $78,160
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#9. Power plant operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $78,860
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $90,920
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $92,540
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#5. Real estate brokers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $107,700
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,630
– Employment: 44,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $108,160
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#3. Nuclear power reactor operators
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $110,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,470
– Employment: 5,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($121,770)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($111,440)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($110,750)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $112,630
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. Commercial pilots
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
– Annual mean salary: $112,640
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)