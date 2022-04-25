(STACKER) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

2 / 50Pxhere

#49. Maintenance workers, machinery

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $52,980

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

3 / 50Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#48. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $53,300

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

4 / 50Canva

#47. Automotive body and related repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $53,510

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

5 / 50Unsplash

#46. Crane and tower operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $53,600

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

6 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#45. Postal service mail carriers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $54,540

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

7 / 50Guiderom // Shutterstock

#44. Rail car repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $54,670

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– Employment: 22,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,690)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($76,530)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($74,740)

8 / 50DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#43. Chefs and head cooks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $54,920

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

9 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $55,210

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

10 / 50Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Advertising sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $55,900

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

11 / 50wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#40. Hearing aid specialists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,090

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,630

– Employment: 7,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

12 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#39. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,300

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

13 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#38. Postal service clerks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

14 / 50Pxhere

#37. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $57,820

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 15,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,990)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($61,150)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($58,790)

15 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#36. Industrial machinery mechanics

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $57,950

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Charlotte that require a graduate degree

16 / 50Max Pixel

#35. Pourers and casters, metal

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,040

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,440

– Employment: 7,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($58,040)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($55,770)

— North Northeastern Ohio nonmetropolitan area (noncontiguous) ($51,720)

17 / 50LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#34. Brokerage clerks

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,090

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

18 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#33. Flight attendants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,150

– Employment: 116,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

19 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#32. Food service managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

20 / 50Unsplash

#31. Choreographers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $59,460

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 3,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,760)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($63,250)

21 / 50mrak.hr // Shutterstock

#30. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $60,020

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,430

– Employment: 17,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,120)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($75,470)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,110)

22 / 50Jat306 // Shutterstock

#29. Millwrights

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,150

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

23 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $61,580

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

24 / 50Canva

#27. Construction and building inspectors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,510

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

25 / 50kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#26. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $62,640

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

26 / 50Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#25. Occupational health and safety technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

27 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,510

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

28 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#23. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

29 / 50goodluz // Shutterstock

#22. Real estate sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,460

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

30 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Insurance sales agents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,570

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

31 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#20. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,960

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

32 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,470

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

33 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $71,790

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

34 / 50Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#17. Gas plant operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $73,380

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

35 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $74,920

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

36 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,380

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

37 / 50Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $75,750

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

38 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,180

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

39 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#12. Private detectives and investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

40 / 50Canva

#11. Transportation inspectors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $77,490

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

41 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#10. Detectives and criminal investigators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,160

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

42 / 50michaeljung // Shutterstock

#9. Power plant operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $78,860

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

43 / 50Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#8. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

44 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,920

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

45 / 50Canva

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $92,540

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

46 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#5. Real estate brokers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $107,700

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

47 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $108,160

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

48 / 50IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#3. Nuclear power reactor operators

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,470

– Employment: 5,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($121,770)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($111,440)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($110,750)

49 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,630

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

50 / 50Skycolors // Shutterstock

#1. Commercial pilots

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual mean salary: $112,640

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)