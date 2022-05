CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting in Mecklenburg County began last week and the initial numbers are in, according to Board of Elections officials.

Data released Monday shows the highest percentage of early voting took place in the University area with 460 early votes so far.

4,154 people have taken advantage of early voting so far. The biggest turnout took place on day one, which was last Thursday. Early voting will take place through May 14.