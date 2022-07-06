CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said stole a total of four vehicles Wednesday afternoon and caused two serious accidents is now in custody.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Queen City News responded to Johnston Road and Ballantyne Commons Pkwy where the suspect, driving a reported stolen vehicle, crashed into another car, before carjacking a dark-in-color SUV.

A witness at the crash scene told QCN that the suspect was driving in a stolen gold car and struck a white car. They said the white car flew into traffic, hitting three other cars.

The suspect was observed getting out of the gold car and running to the white car that had been hit and seemed to check on the woman inside before taking off running and carjacking the SUV.

Photo: Queen City News

Photo: Queen City News

Photo: Queen City News

Photo: Queen City News

The suspect was observed driving erratically through North and South Carolina for more than an hour on Wednesday, sometimes driving in the wrong direction and on sidewalks.

CMPD confirmed with QCN that the incident began as a residential breaking-and-entering call where a Jeep was reported stolen. Following the initial theft, the suspect carjacked an additional three vehicles Wednesday, police said.

After leading CMPD officers on a chase into the early afternoon hours, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, got out of the carjacked SUV, and surrendered to a swarm of officers at South Blvd. at East Blvd in South End.