CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crowds cheering on their team, and band members in the stands say playing this year at the first game is already better than last year.

“We had to wear a mask all the time while playing,” said Gavin Schible, a band member for Hough. “It wasn’t too bad; we got through.”

For some, the annual kickoff night is a great time to watch players and give parents a sense of normalcy after dealing with COVID for two years.

“They couldn’t get out here and play,” said Shakira Lee, her son plays for Mallard Creek HS. “Or the fans couldn’t watch them play. So just to be out here is exciting.”

Some still wear masks; others say that’s okay because everyone has a choice.

It’s just good that it’s not a mandate.

“More of them are coming out now; a lot of them didn’t come out when they were wearing the mask,” added Charles Camp as he watched the games. “Now you see more and more people coming out. They feel safe sitting without the mask. And the same thing with them, they are seeing a lot of friends they haven’t seen in a while.”

All say they are looking forward to this high school season because football is back to how it used to be.

“Just to be here with everybody, all the schools, get to come out here and just have fun and play football,” said Lee.