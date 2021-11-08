Hidden Valley residents in historic Black neighborhood fighting for their vote

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People living in the Hidden Valley neighborhood protested at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday as councilors consider a new map that would move their voting precincts into a new district.

The Hidden Valley neighborhood is a historic Black neighborhood in Charlotte and folks with the neighborhood said, that moving them to a new district that’s mostly white will silence their votes.

“So, you have to fight for where you are,” said Marjorie Parker.

MAP: 2021 City of Charlotte Redistricting Proposal

Redistricting Proposal (Credit: CharlotteNC.Gov)

Life on Springview Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in Charlotte hasn’t always been easy.

“I actually got called the n-word when I first moved in,” remembered Marjorie.

But for Marjorie, it’s always been the place she calls home.

“I’ve been here 47 years,” smiled Marjorie.

Her neighborhood, Hidden Valley, is one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in Charlotte. Now, she’s worried things may be changing.

“This is little piece of the pie is mine, what do you do when someone comes in and takes your piece of the pie?” said Marjorie.

The city of Charlotte is proposing to move the Hidden Valley neighborhood into a new city council district. They’ve always been in ‘District 4,’ which includes their neighborhood and north of the area. However, officials have proposed to move them into ‘District 1’ which includes Uptown, parts of South End, and Myers Park.

“So when you have this amount of people, plus some, to sign a petition and say they’re in complete opposition, there’s a problem,” said Charlene Henderson.

Charlene lives in Hidden Valley and has helped organize a petition and lawsuit. She said, 400 people living there have signed a petition asking the city to keep Hidden Valley in District 4. She’s also filed a lawsuit against the city maps, accusing them of gerrymandering.

“They’re trying to silence our vote, but it takes people in our community like we are right now, standing up and pushing against the city,” said Charlene.

For 47 years, Marjorie has fought for her home and she’s not about to stop now.

“Your home, it’s the only place that’s yours.”