Hidden Valley neighborhood takes city to federal court over voting district maps

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The battle over Charlotte’s new voting districts is continuing. On January 20, people who filed a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte will be heading to federal court.

People living in Hidden Valley, a historically Black neighborhood, said they’re worried that the new Charlotte voting districts will silence their voice and their vote. The lawsuit argues that the new districts violate the Voting Rights Act.

Though it was an interesting street to move to 50 years ago, Glenda Horton Manning wouldn’t change a thing.

“They called us to say the value of your home is going to go down because Black people are moving in. Well, we were the Black people that moved in,” remembered Manning.

Glenda lives off of Monteith Drive in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

“I love it here and we try to take care of it,” said Manning.

Everything she loves, she can see right from her front porch.

“I have a beautiful view here because that’s our Church. That’s the steeple,” pointed Manning.

While it’s her church on Sundays, on Election Day it’s precinct number 82.

“There are quite a few people— you should see all the people that go to the precinct!” said Manning.

However, things are changing.

“We will have our day in court- that’s how proud I am. That’s how I feel right now,” said Cedric Dean.

Dean said he’s standing up for his neighborhood and his community. That’s why he filed a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte after city leaders moved the Hidden Valley neighborhood into a new district.

Dean said, historically, they’ve always elected Black leaders when they were part of district four. Now, according to the new maps, they’re part of district one.

“District one has voted all white, district four has voted all black,” said Dean. “When you look dilution of vote and communities of interest, those words have meaning.”

District one includes Uptown, Myers Park, and Plaza Midwood. Dean said the areas have nothing in common with Hidden Valley.

“When you look at the economics, even just the crime, over there compared to here, it’s the tale of two Charlottes,” said Dean.

Dean said some have argued that the lawsuit is just about politics and getting a candidate elected. Dean said that’s not the case.

“In the city, in their filings, they said this is about a disappointed candidate, but I promise you on January 20, they’ll see it’s about a disappointed community,” said Dean.

Manning said she’d like to stay in district four, just like she’s stayed on Monteith all these years.

“It’s a feeling, a feeling of home,” said Manning.

Queen City News called city officials on Thursday. They said they couldn’t comment on the lawsuit. Their court date will be January 20 at 2:15 p.m. in Courtroom #5A at the Federal Court Building.